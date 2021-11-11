Prisoner makes getaway at Wisconsin airport, slips away from private transport company

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate on his way to Rock County escaped from two unarmed civilians who were part of a private Florida transportation company, and still has not been found.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 9 around 9 p.m., 40-year-old Robert Johnson arrived at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. He was being escorted by two unarmed civilians employed by U.S. Corrections, which is a private prisoner escort company.

Authorities say they did not coordinate their arrival in Milwaukee with local law enforcement on the ground.

After arriving in Milwaukee, they went to a rental car officer when Johnson said he needed to go to the bathroom. Video footage reportedly showed that only one of the escorting employees joined Johnson to a bathroom.

He was released of one of the two handcuffs that secured him to a restraint belt. Shortly after, Johnson rushed the escort and reportedly hit and shoved him.

A foot chase then followed to an airport parking structure. The other escort joined his colleague who was not present during the previous events. They notified the Milwaukee Police Department, and eleven minutes after Johnson escaped, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office provides patrol services to the airport grounds.

The sheriff’s office then contained the parking structure and did an ‘intensive search’ of the surrounding area where Johnson escaped. Authorities say it appeared that Johnson fled the airport grounds, and a man matching his description was seen in a different area around 9:45 p.m.

Johnson is described as a 5’7″ Black male weighing 145 pounds with a facial tattoo of a star. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and blue ripped pants.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Johnson call 9-1-1.

Johnson is facing charges of robbery with use of force, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and resisting or obstructing an officer. Johnson is from Rockford, Illinois.

No further information is available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.