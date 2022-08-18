WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old was sentenced on Thursday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to five years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision, consecutive to any previous sentence, for battery by a prisoner.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on June 8, 2019, a correctional officer was passing out medication when Timmy Johnson attempted to hide his medication in violation of prison rules.

Johnson then confronted the officer regarding a possible conduct report arising from the attempt to hide his medicine. That is when another correctional officer arrived on the scene and ordered Johnson to remain in a cell until all of the medication was distributed.

According to a release, Johnson then became angry and attacked one of the officers. Johnson beat the officer repeatedly, striking him in the head over 20 times. Officers were then able to pepper-spray Johnson and wrestle him to the ground.

The officer who was struck was seriously injured, but several days later was able to return to work. According to the release, after the assault, Johnson bragged to other inmates about how badly he had beaten the officer.

Johnson is an inmate at Waupun Correctional and has been incarcerated since 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for numerous charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree reckless homicide, and bribery of a public official.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg stated after sentencing, “Our corrections officers do a thankless and dangerous job for the good of everyone. The officers, in this case, demonstrated a stunning level of professionalism and duty in the manner they conducted themselves during the incident and at trial. I am honored to serve alongside them.”