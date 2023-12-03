FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Prius got pinned under a semi that was backing into a driveway while on WIS 175 near Fond du Lac on Saturday, leaving the driver dead and a passenger injured.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 on WIS 175 at Fox Ridge Drive.

Authorities say the crash happened when the Prius collided with a semi-tractor trailer while the semi was backing into a driveway off WIS 175, pinning the Prius under the trailer.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger of the car was flown to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.

Assisting agencies included:

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Fond du Lac County Coroner

Fond du Lac Police Department

City of Fond du Lac Fire/EMS

Town of Fond du Lac Fire

No other information has been provided.

