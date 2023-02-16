KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin seized a privately manufactured firearm during an early Thursday morning traffic stop of a 14-year-old.
A Facebook post by the Kenosha Police Department states that officers pulled a vehicle over just before 4 a.m. on February 16 for it reportedly being driven with no headlights on.
Officers say they had probable cause to search the car and ended up finding a ghost gun.
Although the gun is not illegal on its own, officers added, “it was possessed by a 14-year-old kid.”
Many times people ask…why are the police pulling over cars for small things? Small traffic violations are just that and likely end with polite warnings or a traffic citation; however, if our cops aren’t paying attention to the little things, this would have never been found! Great work from our 3rd shift patrol division!Kenosha Police Department
No additional information was provided.