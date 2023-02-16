KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin seized a privately manufactured firearm during an early Thursday morning traffic stop of a 14-year-old.

A Facebook post by the Kenosha Police Department states that officers pulled a vehicle over just before 4 a.m. on February 16 for it reportedly being driven with no headlights on.

Officers say they had probable cause to search the car and ended up finding a ghost gun.

Although the gun is not illegal on its own, officers added, “it was possessed by a 14-year-old kid.”

Kenosha Police Department

Many times people ask…why are the police pulling over cars for small things? Small traffic violations are just that and likely end with polite warnings or a traffic citation; however, if our cops aren’t paying attention to the little things, this would have never been found! Great work from our 3rd shift patrol division! Kenosha Police Department

No additional information was provided.