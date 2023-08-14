LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has revoked a hunter’s hunting and fishing license after illegally harvesting a buck in La Crosse County.

According to a release from the DNR, in November 2021, an anonymous tip of a buck illegally shot with a rifle during archery season came through the DNR’s Violation Hotline.

The harvested buck had an estimated green score rack measurement of 218 inches and had been showcased in several local hunting contests.

DNR Conservation Wardens contacted the alleged suspect, who initially told them the deer was taken legally with a crossbow during the archery season.

Through a thorough investigation, evidence revealed the person shot the deer with a rifle, had placed illegal bait on the property to attract the deer, and had used a relative’s license in the previous years to continue hunting after harvesting two other bucks.

The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office charged the Coon Valley resident with hunting deer during the closed season, and the defendant was convicted in June 2023 under a plea agreement. The plea agreement included the revocation of hunting and fishing privileges.

The DNR Conservation Wardens also cited the defendant for illegal bait, providing false information, possessing an archery season deer killed with a firearm, and using another’s authorization to hunt.

“We appreciate the teamwork from citizens who care about the state’s resources and want them protected,” said Tyler Strelow, DNR Lt. Warden who supervises the wardens in La Crosse and Vernon counties. “It is important to take action against individuals who are stealing from those who hunt the Wisconsin way – legally, safely, and ethically.”

The organizers of local hunting contests have been notified that the deer was illegally harvested, and the individual has removed the entry.