APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A pro-choice rally at Houdini Plaza in the City of Appleton took place on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning its ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Those in Appleton are following suit with several other cities in Wisconsin and the United States to raise awareness about pro-choice and show their displeasure with the Supreme Court’s decision.

The rally didn’t just include those of Appleton, but nearby cities as well. “I am out here today because I graduated college in 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade was established. I am now 70-years-old and I’m trying to comprehend that this fundamental right for all women would either be taken away or you’re going to need to have money to get one,” said Kaukauna resident Cindy Fallona.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court in which they ruled the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

“Showing up today is great. It makes yourself feel good but it doesn’t really affect change. We need to vote, and encourage people to vote. We need to have Senators and Representatives, and people at all levels of government to support woman’s rights…” added Fallona.