GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just over a week after the Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v Wade, many local groups are speaking out.

On Sunday, hundreds of Wisconsinites were out protesting the ruling. The rally was held on Oneida Street, across from Lambeau Field, and was organized by the Facebook group ‘Women’s Rights Green Bay.’

Videos captured from the rally showcased lines of people determined to have their voices heard.

“I understand the heaviness this issue holds that it’s not just about a person going in to get an abortion it’s about our right to privacy it’s about our right to choose what we do with our body,” shared Women’s Rights Green Bay rally organizer, Adrianna Pokela.

Organizers say there weren’t any counter-protesters at the rally and everything remained peaceful throughout the day.

Protests like this have been going on throughout the country since the ruling.