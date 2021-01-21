GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pro Fitness helping gym resolutioners achieve their fitness goals

Trainers are ready to help you break a sweat

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – For many this January, fitness has been a New Year’s resolution and it’s either gone well or… not so well.

There is good news! Those at Pro Fitness in Allouez are helping people accomplish their fitness goals by breaking a sweat. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, those at the gym have seen a steady number of members. All of the necessary safety precautions and Covid protocols are in place with mask wearing a must and sanitizer on deck.

They’re offering a variety of classes, from in-person at the gym to even virtual. Members can log on to the group’s virtual workout and break a sweat from the convenience of their own home all the while receiving positive feedback from their trainers.

“One of the important things about changing behavior is surrounding yourself with people that exhibit the behavior you wish for,” says Doug Vaniten, Personal Trainer & Owner of Pro Fitness. “So if you want to be a better runner, join a running group. Surround yourself with that environment. It’s going to be a lot easier and you’re going to make a lot of friends along the way.”

Pro Fitness are open seven days a week. You can check them out online right here.

