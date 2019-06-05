Pro-life and pro-choice activists spend Tuesday evening protesting at Planned Parenthood

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

Both pro-life and pro-choice activists were picketing at Planned Parenthood in Appleton Tuesday evening.

The pro-life protestors included Duane Van Boxtel, who says he’s been protesting at the location since 1982 and spreading his anti-abortion message.

“They kill 3,400 babies a day in this country, over 60 million since it was so-called legal,” Van Boxtel told Local 5. “And I always say it’s maybe legal in the state, but never legal with God. It’s God’s child, God’s choice.”

The pro-choice protestors included Jes Olson, who says she thinks Van Boxtel goes too far and is too invasive in his protests.

“He said (to me) ‘Mommy, don’t abort me’ in a baby voice, and just has dead baby dolls on a cross,” Olson said. “That’s not okay. It’s one thing to make signs. It’s one thing to protest. It’s another thing to go that far.”

Both sides say they expect their picketing at the location to continue.