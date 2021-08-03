FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Problematic pests: Insects preventing Town of Neenah from clearing graffiti

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Stinging insects’ are temporarily preventing the Town of Neenah from removing graffiti off the equipment of one of its parks.

According to the Town of Neenah, they are aware of some graffiti on the play equipment at Keating Park. However, they are also aware of some stinging insects that are on the play equipment preventing them from cleaning it.

The town is asking residents to not play on the equipment for a couple of days. The reason being they have contacted people to exterminate the insects and to avoid the area to all wth extermination to happen.

The graffiti will be removed once the insects are gone.

The town recommended other parks such as Franzoi Park or Mahler Park to visit while Keating Park is getting worked on.

The town did not specifically say what kind of ‘stinging insects’ are inhabiting the park.

