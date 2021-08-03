Problematic pests: Insects preventing Town of Neenah from clearing graffiti

FILE – In this May 4, 2020, file photo, an Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture in Olympia, Wash. Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against the so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring. The scientists said Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Stinging insects’ are temporarily preventing the Town of Neenah from removing graffiti off the equipment of one of its parks.

According to the Town of Neenah, they are aware of some graffiti on the play equipment at Keating Park. However, they are also aware of some stinging insects that are on the play equipment preventing them from cleaning it.

The town is asking residents to not play on the equipment for a couple of days. The reason being they have contacted people to exterminate the insects and to avoid the area to all wth extermination to happen.

The graffiti will be removed once the insects are gone.

The town recommended other parks such as Franzoi Park or Mahler Park to visit while Keating Park is getting worked on.

The town did not specifically say what kind of ‘stinging insects’ are inhabiting the park.