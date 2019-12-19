Professional bicycle racing series to make stop in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Professional bicycle racing is returning to Manitowoc after over a decade long hiatus.

As part of the Tour of America’s Dairyland series, the Maritime Bay Classic will be held on Monday, June 22 on the north side of Manitowoc’s downtown.

John Brunner of The Fitness Store in Manitowoc says, “I’m pleased to be able to bring this incredible event back to Manitowoc. The time is right and the enthusiastic climate of the downtown is perfect for an event of this type.”

The Tour of America’s Dairyland series is 11 consecutive days of bicycle racing, primarily throughout southeast Wisconsin. Amateur and professional cyclists compete on closed-course tracks known as Criteriums.

There will be several races held throughout the day with the Pro race scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The series begins in Kenosha on June 18 and ends in Wauwatosa on June 28. As many as 1,100 cyclists are expected to participate with about 450 competing at any given event.

Cyclists from as many as 40 states and numerous countries compete in the Tour of America’s Dairyland.

Brunner founded the Maritime Bay Classic in 1989 and had coordinated the event annually through 2009. This event will be the only series stop in Northeastern Wisconsin.

For more about the Maritime Bay Classic, visit their Facebook page. For more about the Tour of America’s Dairyland, visit their website.