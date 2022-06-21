FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin’s PGA, professional golfer and De Pere native Mark Becker played 100 holes in a single day at Irish Waters Golf Club.

Becker is one of over a dozen pro golfers from across the state participating in the 100 Holes for 100 Years campaign.

But he’s the only one who has thought to do it in one day. Becker started his journey at 5:30 a.m. and finished at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Becker said, “It’s the longest day of the year in terms of daylight, so I thought that would give me the most amount of time.”

His goal was to raise $2,000, but has exceeded that amount.

He explained, “My older sister has had diabetes since childhood. That’s why it’s very close to our family and obviously a lot of people in the community.”



“It’s been really heartwarming to see all the people that have donated,” Becker added.

