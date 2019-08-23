Program helping elderly population ‘Finding Balance Together’

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One program is helping members of the elderly population find their balance and live a healthy lifestyle.

It’s called ‘Finding Balance Together’ and will be taking place Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UW Fox Valley Communication Arts Center, located at 1478 Midway Road in Menasha. The event is a multi-county coalition made up of community members and health professionals that have an on-going concern over the high rate of falls in Wisconsin and the local community.

About 10,000 people are turning 65 every day. Falls in the elderly population are the second leading cause of death in Wisconsin and the first cause of hospitalization, with 55% of falls happening inside a home.

The event is a free Fall Prevention Community Event aimed at helping keep people active and upright. The event will feature various screenings and demonstrations to prevent falls. Tai Chi is one step that can help the elderly become stronger and prevent falls and there will be a Tai Chi session during this event. There will also be Laughing Yoga.

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from UW Fox Valley on Local 5 This Morning between 5 and 7 a.m.