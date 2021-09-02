Programming changes on WFRV Local 5: Return of Discover Wisconsin, Sunday Mass time change

(WFRV) – Football season is officially here and that means some programming changes on WFRV Local 5.

See the changes below:

Starting Saturday, September 4

Children’s programming from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

CBS This Morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Game Time with Boomer Esiason from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Discover Wisconsin from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting Sunday, September 12

Midwest Farm from 5 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

from Local 5 News Sunday Morning from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Newsmaker Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

from Sunday Mass with Bishop David Ricken from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

with Bishop David Ricken from CBS News Sunday Morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Face the Nation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Green & Gold Game Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NFL Today at 11 a.m.

Local 5 will also be welcoming back our Locker Room show with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin on Tuesday, September 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. The following week Green Bay Nation with Local 5 Sports reporter MK Burgess will return on Wednesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m.

You can stay up to date with the latest TV schedule changes on our website.