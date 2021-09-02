Programming changes on WFRV Local 5: Return of Discover Wisconsin, Sunday Mass time change

(WFRV) – Football season is officially here and that means some programming changes on WFRV Local 5.

See the changes below:

Starting Saturday, September 4

  • Children’s programming from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • CBS This Morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Game Time with Boomer Esiason from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Discover Wisconsin from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting Sunday, September 12

  • Midwest Farm from 5 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
  • Local 5 News Sunday Morning from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
  • Newsmaker Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
  • Sunday Mass with Bishop David Ricken from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • CBS News Sunday Morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Face the Nation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Green & Gold Game Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • NFL Today at 11 a.m.

Local 5 will also be welcoming back our Locker Room show with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin on Tuesday, September 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. The following week Green Bay Nation with Local 5 Sports reporter MK Burgess will return on Wednesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m.

You can stay up to date with the latest TV schedule changes on our website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

