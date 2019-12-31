PROGRAMMING NOTE: Changes to broadcast lineup for New Year’s Eve

(WFRV) – With a big day planned for First Eve 2020, we have some changes to the WFRV broadcast lineup you may want to take note of.

Local 5 will air the Sun Bowl between the Florida State Seminoles and the Arizona State Sun Devils beginning at 1 p.m.

There will not be a 4 p.m. newscast, but Local 5 News at 5 and 6 p.m. will air normally.

Beginning at 6:30 is the Local 5 Year in Review special rewinding you through all the biggest stories in News, Sports, Weather, and Digital throughout the year.

Local 5 News at 10 p.m. will air at its regularly scheduled time.

For the grand finale, starting at 10:30 p.m. Local 5 will kick off First Eve 2020 with a special two-hour live broadcast counting you down from Titletown, Menasha, and Sister Bay!