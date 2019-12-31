PROGRAMMING NOTE: Changes to broadcast lineup for New Year’s Eve

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – With a big day planned for First Eve 2020, we have some changes to the WFRV broadcast lineup you may want to take note of.

Local 5 will air the Sun Bowl between the Florida State Seminoles and the Arizona State Sun Devils beginning at 1 p.m.

There will not be a 4 p.m. newscast, but Local 5 News at 5 and 6 p.m. will air normally.

Beginning at 6:30 is the Local 5 Year in Review special rewinding you through all the biggest stories in News, Sports, Weather, and Digital throughout the year.

Local 5 News at 10 p.m. will air at its regularly scheduled time.

For the grand finale, starting at 10:30 p.m. Local 5 will kick off First Eve 2020 with a special two-hour live broadcast counting you down from Titletown, Menasha, and Sister Bay!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories