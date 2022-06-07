GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich alongside the Equal Rights Commission raised the Progress Flag in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which occurs every June.

The raising of the Progress Flag marks the first Pride Flag raising for the City of Green Bay. Under Mayor Eric Genrich, the City of Green Bay has tripled its score in the Municipal Equality Index, which measures the wellbeing and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Having the pride flag-raising was really the initiative of several community leaders, including the mayor. It is long overdue that we have this in our city to demonstrate how welcoming and inclusive the Green Bay community is and it’s truly wonderful to see it come together,” said Michael Vinson, a Commissioner with the Equal Rights Commission.

Vinson also added that having the pride flag being flown over city hall shows how important the community values the LGBTQ+ community, and how accepting the City of Green Bay is.

“It’s such a great embrace at how many people come out for this flag raising and it demonstrates how important it is to have an inclusive community,” explained Vinson.

“This is a community that really embraces diversity and it’s diversifying every single day. Those kinds of communities are open and affirming and welcoming. That is the kind of community that we are destined to be,” said Mayor Genrich while speaking at the event.

