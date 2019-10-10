Progress made in moving Green Bay coal piles

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — The State Assembly has passed a bill with a vote of 69-27 to move the coal piles in Green Bay.

The Coal Pile Relocation and Port Expansion Bill provides the city with $1.2 million from the Harbor Assistance Program.

This money will be used for detailed engineering and environmental work at the WPS Pulliam Plant Site, paving the way to the eventual relocation of the coal piles as well as the development of an intermodal port freight facility serving northeast Wisconsin.

The bill will now go to the State Senate for vote.