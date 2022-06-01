GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an Executive Order to have the Progress Pride Flag raised over the State Capitol during the month of June.

Gov. Evers announced the flag will fly over the East Wing of the State Capitol building starting at 12 p.m. on June 1 and ending at sunset on June 30. The Executive Order also allows state buildings and any jurisdiction of the state of Wisconsin to fly the Progress Pride Flag during June.

Back in 2019, the Rainbow Pride Flag was flown over the State Capitol for the first time in Wisconsin’s history. In 2022, the Progress Pride Flag will be flown for the first time.

“My message today is also to elected officials here in Wisconsin and across our country: our actions matter. Our words matter. Doing what’s right matters. LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid. And that’s why I will always stand with them. It’s why I will always fight to protect them. As long as I am governor, we will continue the fight to protect, support, and celebrate LGBTQ kids and the entire LGBTQ community,” said Gov. Evers.

This will reportedly be the fourth time a Pride Flag will fly over the State Capitol. The Progress Pride Flag will not disrupt any other flags that normally fly over the State Capitol building.

Executive Order #166 can be viewed here. The flag-raising ceremony can be viewed here.