WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Close living quarters and difficulty in social distancing have made jails and prisons hot spots for the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

Winnebago County is beginning a new project to try to keep its inmates safe. It will convert 45 mesh metal cells into glass cells at the Winnebago County jail.

“By doing this we will have more cells for when we have an outbreak of COVID-19,” said Captain David Mack, who is the jail administrator in Winnebago County.

Mack explained the glass cells offer better protection from COVID-19 spread than the mesh metal cells.

He said throughout the pandemic, the jail has had three distinct COVID-19 outbreaks. In November 2020, 87 inmates caught COVID, in August 2021, 33 inmates got it, and in January 2022, there was an 80 inmate outbreak.

As far as the price tag on the project, here’s how it breaks down. The project will cost $422,000 in total – which breaks down to $398,000 for the renovation service and $24,000 for the architect services.

A grant from the Department of Justice covers about $148,800 of the project. The county will decide how to pay for the rest of the project.

Local 5 News reached out to County Administrator Jon Doemel, who told us that the county is in the process of making that decision. One of their options is to use general fund dollars to pay for the project and then backfill the costs later with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

Doemel explained the county was still in the process of determining if they can fund this type of project using ARPA dollars. On Monday morning, county supervisors approved the county moving forward with the project.

“We have a duty to protect those in our care and custody and the best way to do that is have them properly isolated during pandemic times like this,” said Mack.

Over in Outagamie County, correctional supervisor Brian Wirtz said he’s proud of how the jail has been able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

“I’m told by our health services that our numbers are very low compared to other jails that they have visited,” said Wirtz.

Outagamie County has replaced traditional visitations with video and phone calls both when inmates speak to friends and families or lawyers and probation officers.

Inmates quarantine for 14 days when they arrive at the jail before they are allowed to join the general population. If an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, they are immediately isolated and nurses check for and monitor their symptoms throughout the day.

Inmates must also wear masks when they come out of their units. Outagamie County has also made masks available to inmates throughout the pandemic.

“Part of it is our design we have a whole bunch of smaller units we don’t have 50 or 60 inmates living together in one dorm,” said Wirtz.

Wirtz said the largest COVID-19 outbreak at the Outagamie County jail during the pandemic has been about 20 inmates catching the virus at one time. On Tuesday, he said one inmate was COVID-19 positive and earlier in the week there were no COVID cases at the jail.