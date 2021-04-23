Project Lifesaver launches in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Project Lifesaver to offer the program to any qualifying resident of Winnebago County.

According to authorities, the search and rescue program will be offered to any qualified resident of Winnebago County thanks to a partnership with the Oshkosh Police Department. Project Lifesaver is designed for at-risk individuals who potentially could wander and go missing.

The program involves a radio tracking system designed for people with diagnoses that involves a wandering risk including:

Dementia

Alzheimer’s

Autism

Down Syndrome

The individual wears a transmitter on their ankle that emits a radio signal once every second, 24 hours a day, according to authorities. Each transmitter has its own unique radiofrequency.

If the individual goes missing, the caregiver then calls the authorities and an electronic search specialist to help find the missing individual.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says participants are asked to pay an enrollment fee of $300 and $25 annually thereafter. There may be some emergency funds available if the cost presents a hardship.

The Oshkosh Police Department launched Project Lifesaver on April 6, 2017.

To enroll in the program call Oshkosh Police Department Sergeant Todd Wrage at 920-236-5757