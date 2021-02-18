Prokopovitz trial delayed as judge needs surgery after breaking ankle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Judge Timothy Hinkfuss fell and broke his ankle, and needs surgery which will delay Prokopovitz’s trial until Feb. 22.

According to Judge Hinkfuss’s assistant, he fell and broke his ankle and will be having surgery. The trial will resume on Feb 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Judge Hinkfuss still plans to to preside over the trial on Feb. 22.

James Prokopovitz is facing charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Obstructing an Officer, Perjury, and Conspiracy to Commit Perjury.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.