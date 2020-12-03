GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Prolific package pirate pinched by police,’ Green Bay Police chief says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing packages from porches in the community.

On Thursday morning, Chief Andrew Smith spoke with WFRV Local 5 during his Community Update about a woman the department was looking to make contact with for reportedly taking at least seven packages from porches.

“I bet she’s in custody by the end of the day,” Chief Smith stated during his Community Update on WFRV Local 5 This Morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., Chief Smith provided an update to WFRV Local 5, saying the prolific package pirate had been pinched by police.

Chief Smith says, “Officer Shelia Sleeter and Officer John Allen spotted her, recognized her car and her face, and took her into custody this morning.”

The woman is now being interviewed by investigators.

No other details are available at this time.

