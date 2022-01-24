FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Promising ice conditions as cold weather continues

(WFRV) – With the chilly weather making a comeback this week, those itching to get out on the ice are in luck.

Local 5 checked in with the folks at the Otter Street Fishing Club in Oshkosh to take a look at the ice conditions on Lake Winnebago. According to Don Herman with the Otter Street Fishing Club, there are about 12 to 15 inches of ice and with the continued cold, a couple more inches of ice is expected.

“I’ve always said the ice is never 100% safe. But it’s pretty good this year. Right now, this time last year we had a shortened season so there’s a lot of people antsy to get out”, said Herman.

The club is looking to slide out some bridges by Thursday as well.

They do ask everyone to stay away from the mouth of the river and check social media and your local bait shops for the best information on changing ice conditions.

