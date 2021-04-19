Property taxes would increase slightly less under Evers plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says taxes on the typical Wisconsin home over the next two years would not increase quite as much under Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal as they would under current law.

As Evers proposed, the owner of a median-valued home, which is $197.200 this year, would increase by $22 the first year of the budget and $63 the second. That is $12 less over two years than what property taxes are expected to increase under current law.

The Fiscal Bureau analysis was released Monday as the Republican-controlled Legislature is considering Evers’ budget.

