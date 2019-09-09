Property values increase 20% in Appleton after recent assessment

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — After a citywide property reassessment, latest numbers are showing that home values have increased over the years.

The City’s Assessor’s Office evaluated 20,000 residential properties and their goal is to ensure that the property tax burden is fairly distributed among all property owners.

Since the last assessment in 2014, home values on average increased 20% in the city.

The assessed value of a property is based on its market value, creating tax fairness among properties. But the reassessment doesn’t necessarily mean taxes will go up.

However, the total value of the City increased 15%, homeowners with an increased value of more than 15% will likely see a tax increase in December.

Assessment notices will be mailed to residents in September.

