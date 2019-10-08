Proposal passed for grocery store, living arrangements in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A motion passed by Green Bay’s City Redevelopment Authority would see a grocery store being put in the downtown area.

The proposed $24 million project would turn a city-owned parking lot on the 200 block of N. Monroe Avenue into a Maurer’s Market, along with 80 housing units.

The proposal would create more living arrangements and food options for the downtown’s east side, which has been classified as a food desert.

And now that the motion passed, the potential suitors can begin the location process.

“The next step is to do our due-diligence in terms of the site itself. We’re going to make an application to WEIDA for affordable housing tax credits and then Christy Mauer, who will be the grocer operator, she will do her due-diligence about the area and start engaging with the community in terms of what the community wants at that location for a grocer,” says Ted Matkom, president of Gordman & Company.

“We are ourselves from Wisconsin and like to bring Wisconsin products and all sorts of things that come with being part of a community,” says Christy Maurer, Vice President of Maurer’s Market.

The vote will now move on to the full city council before the end of the year.