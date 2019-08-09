Proposed brucellosis regulations cause concerns for state shelters

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – The Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection is considering a new proposal that would require negative brucellosis and heart worm tests before homeless dogs can be brought into Wisconsin.

A statement from the DATCP reads “As the agency charged with protecting animal health in Wisconsin the goal of this proposed rule is to safeguard animal and human health in our state. It is also to protect consumers from purchasing potentially infected animals that may not be showing signs of the disease.”

Executive Director of the Fox Valley Humane Association Vicki Prey says cases of the disease in state shelters are rare and blood tests used to detect brucellosis have a high percentage of false results.

She says the required testing on both the sending and receiving agencies may cause more shelters to euthanize rather than incur the extra cost of blood tests.