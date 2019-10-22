Proposed development could mean apartments, hotel, retail along Mike McCarthy Way

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now, the village-owned property on Mike McCarthy Way between Bart Starr Road and Holmgren Way is not much to look at.

“It’s being used for off-street Packer parking at this point,” Ashwaubenon Community Development Director Aaron Schuette explained.

But Madison-based Merge Urban Development Group sees the potential in now-barren space.

“They demonstrated some real interest in the property, showing that they were serious about it,” Schuette said.

Wednesday, the development company will present its case to Ashwaubenon’s Community Development Authority.

They are planning to ask for six months to develop a plan for the parcel.

“[It’s] basically and exclusivity for that property for the six-month period,” Schuette said, “where they can do their number-crunching, feasibility studies, and in the meantime, we won’t mark it or sell the property to someone else.”

The Merge Urban Development Group would use those six months to develop a final plan, but right now they’re looking at including apartments, office space, retail space, and a hotel.

A rendering of what a new development on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon could look like. Image courtesy of the Village of Ashwaubenon.

“What we’re really trying to do as a village is really to activate that area, more than just game day,” Schuette said.

It would be the latest in a series of developments surrounding the Stadium District, including the new Titletown District, The Brown County Expo Center, and several housing projects.

“We see it as being a real catalytic project for that area,” Schuette explained, “to the east of Holmgren Way, an area that was formerly industrial and really, pretty gritty. We want to see people having the opportunity to live there, work there, and be entertained there as well.”

The Community Development Authority is expected to present its recommendation on the proposal to the full Village Board next month.