Proposed development for Marquette School property in Kewaunee

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee and its residents are paying over $74,000 a year to maintain and leave the former Marquette School property undeveloped, which could soon change.

The City of Kewaunee says they were approached by a developer who wants to build some new homes on the former Marquette School property. The City is reportedly paying off a sizable loan for cleaning up the old school and is paying to maintain the property.

Kewaunee mentioned some stats to bring the costs into perspective:

  • The City is currently paying $67,080 annually for the debt to demolish the Marquette School
  • Kewaunee’s Public Works Department spends around $7,000 annually to cut the grass and shovel the sidewalks
  • The proposed development would provide, at minimum $61,176 annually in tax payments

The Committee Of the Whole will discuss the proposed development of this property on Monday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. The City encourages anyone who has feelings regarding the proposed development to contact their Alderperson or come to the meeting.

