Proposed Harrison development has neighbors concerned

VILLAGE OF HARRISON – Wis. ( WFRV ) – Plans to build a new 308 unit apartment and townhouse complex along Coop Road in the Village of Harrison may soon move forward.

This would be the second development of it’s kind in the Village but would be the largest.

If approved, the project would be constructed in five phases and would cover seventy two acres of land.

Nearby neighbors are concerned about the effect the development would have on property values, traffic flow and safety around nearby Woodland Elementary school.

Some question whether the Village has done their due diligence in not only researching its effects, but making nearby residents aware of the project.

The Village says the development will increase traffic only seven percent higher than a single family development.

A public input session is scheduled at the Harrison Municipal Building on Tuesday, January 28th at 6 p.m.