Proposed ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on the streets of Suamico headed for September vote

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- ATVs and UTVs are a hot topic of discussion in Suamico. “ATV stands for All Terrain Vehicle, and it’s a four wheeled vehicle designed to go through a variety of different terrain,” said Jon Podvin of Ken’s Sports Green Bay. Podvin, speaking with Local Five’s Eric Richards, says Utility Terrain Vehicles are selling quickly. “UTVs are very popular on trails, especially up North,” said Podvin.

The idea of allowing ATVs and UTVs on the streets of Suamico began in 2019, and since then a subcommittee has been established to take a closer look at the proposal. Alex Kaker, Village Administrator says the Board will vote on this in September. “The Discussion about ATVs and UTVs being allowed on Village roadways has been going on for a few years. It really heated up last winter,” said Kaker. The subcommittee includes Public Health and Safety officials, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Current residents and Board Members rounded out the panel.

Steve Jatczak has lived in Suamico for five years and does not like the idea. “There are a lot of Folks who enjoy walking in our neighborhood here, they bike ride, they do a number of things here. There are no sidewalks and no place for them to retreat if something happens,” said Jatczak. The posted speed limit on some Village streets is 35 mph. “There are quite a number of Folks who are in favor of ATVs in the streets and quite a number of Folks who are not,” said Jatczak.

The Suamico Village Board is scheduled to meet on Monday September 20th at 6:00pm to take up the issue. A vote is expected and members of the public will have an opportunity to share their opinions on the topic as well. Jatczak says a survey will be sent to registered voters with a question regarding the proposal. That survey is not sanctioned by the Village Board. For more information on the proposed ordinance, click here.