Proposed plan could offer electric vehicle owners rebate, says WPS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — If you own an electric vehicle, you may be eligible for a rebate of up to $1,000 from Wisconsin Public Service.

WPS says they are offering electric vehicle (EV) owners a new way to plug in and save money through the proposed rebates for customers who install an EV charger at their home.

The program, part of the WPS rate filing being reviewed by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, could substantially reduce the cost of installing the charger.

WPS says customers who enroll would also benefit from time-of-use rates when charging their vehicle. These rates allow customers to receive a lower rate for shifting electricity use to times when there is less demand, which typically occurs overnight.

“This pilot program lets us study the impact electric vehicles will have on our power system,” says Tom Metcalfe, president of WPS. “As more EVs are bought and charged, this will help us better understand the impact on power generation and distribution.”

If approved, applications for the EV program would open early 2021.

To qualify, customers would need to own an EV, install a Level 2 charger, install a second meter at their home to serve the charger, and enroll their meter in a time-of-use rate plan.