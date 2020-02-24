Proposed resolution,’No mow May,’ in Appleton aimed at helping bees, other pollinators

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Municipal Services committee is set to consider a resolution aimed at allowing emerging pollinators, such as bees, to be able to flourish and pollinate plants in late spring.
According to Appleton City Hall, the resolution – called “No mow May” – would result in the Public works Department would refrain from enforcing the long grass ordinance for the month of May until June 15.
The resolution is co-sponsored by multiple alderpersons and is an extension of the City’s commitment as a Bee City USA city.
For more on the proposal, click here.
The Municipal Services Committee meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 on the 6th floor of City Hall.
