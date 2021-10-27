Cleaning Up Chaos: Roundabout proposed to curb crashes near Packerland and Mason in Green Bay

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – “It’s a way to kind of clean up some of the chaos that’s there with the Frontage Roads,” said Paul Fontecchio, Brown County Highway Commissioner.

Fontecchio explains the County has been looking into ways to improve the intersection for a while. “We’re actually looking at putting a roundabout down at Trojan Drive, which is just to the south,” said Fontecchio.

The proposal discussed at a public meeting on Oct. 26 would address the concerns from the community about the safety and number of collisions that have occurred at that intersection in recent years.

“What this will allow us to do is make the Frontage roads right in and right out only. That eliminates the through movement and left turns,” explained Fontecchio.

Local businesses might be impacted by the traffic pattern changes. “I think that it would be a good idea, it would cause less accidents in the area,” said a local man.

Officials say this is more of an access control project than a full reconstruction. “The actual intersection of Packerland and Mason is not big enough for us to put a roundabout there, so we’ve moved it slightly south,” said Fontecchio.

Full details on the proposed project are online, to view it click here.

If approved, construction would begin in 2022, with completion in 2023. The cost is $2 million, which would be split between Brown County and the City of Green Bay.