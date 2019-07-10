Proposed “Safe Park” program would allow overnight street parking in Green Bay

Wednesday night, the City of Green Bay’s Improvement and Services Committee will discuss an agenda item that could help people who chose not to drink and drive avoid a parking ticket.

“We don’t want to punish people for making the right decision,” Don Mjelde, President of the Brown County Tavern League said. “I’ve had a lot of complaints from patrons and bar owners alike that someone chose a Lyft or an Uber or a cab ride home, but they get at $25 parking ticket.”

Those tickets are incurred between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5a.m, when street parking is prohibited in the City of Green Bay.

Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works for the City of Green Bay says that the parking ban is in place to allow for snow plowing in the winter and street sweeping during the other seasons, says that drunk driving is an issue that needs to be addressed.

“Folks have been tempted to drive under the influence to avoid a parking ticket,” he said.

The Safe Park Program is the result of a collaboration between the city’s Public Works Department, the Police Department, and the Brown County Tavern League.

Vouchers would be given to patrons who chose to leave their vehicles behind in favor of a safe ride home.

Bartenders would be in charge of distributing the vouchers, which would be placed on the rearview mirror of the vehicle. Patrons would have until the next restricted period to pick their vehicles up.

During snow emergencies, the vouchers would not be valid.

The vouchers would also include the name of the bar and bartender who issued it, and they will be tracked by the Tavern League and the city.

“We now will have data that we can share with the Tavern League that says we’re looking and we have an issue with an establishment or a particular server to help the Tavern League to provide the education necessary to avoid over serving patrons in the first place,” Grenier said.