Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won’t police protests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a federal officer pushes back demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. The U.S. attorney for Milwaukee is stressing that additional federal agents being sent to Milwaukee by President Donald Trump will help local and state law enforcement solve violent crimes, not break up protests. Matt Krueger told reporters during a video conference Friday, July 24, 2020, the agents’ mission is to help solve violent crimes, not to patrol the streets. (AP Photo/Noah Berger File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for Milwaukee is stressing that additional federal agents being sent to Milwaukee by President Donald Trump will help local and state law enforcement solve violent crimes, not break up protests.

Matt Krueger told reporters during a video conference Friday the agents’ mission is to help solve violent crimes, not to patrol the streets.

He says he spent Thursday explaining the mission to local authorities. Trump announced Thursday that he was sending federal agents to a number of U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, to combat violent crime.

Democrats have blasted the decision, pointing to how federal agents have recently been accused of using excessive force against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0