Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won’t police protests

FILE – In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a federal officer pushes back demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. The U.S. attorney for Milwaukee is stressing that additional federal agents being sent to Milwaukee by President Donald Trump will help local and state law enforcement solve violent crimes, not break up protests. Matt Krueger told reporters during a video conference Friday, July 24, 2020, the agents’ mission is to help solve violent crimes, not to patrol the streets. (AP Photo/Noah Berger File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for Milwaukee is stressing that additional federal agents being sent to Milwaukee by President Donald Trump will help local and state law enforcement solve violent crimes, not break up protests.

Matt Krueger told reporters during a video conference Friday the agents’ mission is to help solve violent crimes, not to patrol the streets.

He says he spent Thursday explaining the mission to local authorities. Trump announced Thursday that he was sending federal agents to a number of U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, to combat violent crime.

Democrats have blasted the decision, pointing to how federal agents have recently been accused of using excessive force against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

