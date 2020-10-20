NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Prosecutor: Man admits to disposing of bodies of Diemel brothers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor told a judge that a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff made the argument Tuesday during a hearing in which a judge denied a defense request to have two charges of abandoning a corpse dismissed in the case against Garland Nelson.

In August, Nelson’s attorneys wrote in a court motion that two charges of abandoning a corpse filed against Nelson should be dropped. They argued a person charged with murder cannot also be charged with abandoning the corpse of the alleged murder victim without violating his constitutional rights.

His case has been moved to Johnson County from Caldwell County where he also was charged last year with first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in a Missouri court again in early December.

