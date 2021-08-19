Prosecutors want to show Rittenhouse video at trial

Local News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors want a video of Kyle Rittenhouse accepted into evidence that they say shows him talking about wanting to shoot people, footage taken about two weeks before Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 1 on a host of charges A hearing on motions is set for September 17. Rittenhouse maintains he fired in self-defense.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that prosecutors filed a motion asking that the 29-second video be admitted as evidence.

Prosecutors say that the video shows Rittenhouse watching some men exiting a CVS store and then commenting that he wishes he had his rifle so he could shoot them.

