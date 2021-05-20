FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Prospera Credit Union opens new Grand Chute location

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After beginning construction in August 2020, Prospera Credit Union’s new 4,300 sq. ft. Grand Chute location has officially opened.

The new branch was designed and built by Appleton-baed Hoffman Planning Design & Construction. The building does offer a full range of services and amenities for members.

“We’re thrilled with our new Grand Chute branch and the amenities we have available for our members,” says Sheila Schinke, CEO of Prospera Credit Union.

The new branch is on West Integrity Way near the Fox River Mall and has multiple features including:

  • Multiple teller stations
  • Interactive Teller Machines
  • 24-hour drive-up ATM

The hours for the new branch are:

DaysLobby Drive-Up
Monday – Wednesday8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
SaturdayClosed9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Via Prospera Credit Union’s website

More information can be found on Prospera’s website.

