APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is well-known for its beer-drinking and cheese-making, and to celebrate, many municipalities are partaking in Oktoberfest, a celebration held at the end of September and early October featuring the drinking of beer.

The City of Appleton is excited to host its own Oktoberfest, with music starting as early as 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30. The event will take place down College Avenue, with beer stands, entertainment stages, and family-fun areas.

With a festival about beer, it’s certain that the list is extensive, as vendors will be serving up several different options at the main bars and some other specialty craft beers at craft bars.

Some of the main bar choices include the typical light beers such as Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, and Busch Light, but also feature Spaten Oktoberfest, McFleshman’s Oktoberfest, and Blake’s Original Hard Apple Cider.

Some of the specialty craft bars will include Kona Big Wave, One Barrel Brewing Ninja Dust, O’so Brewing Oktoberfest, and Golden Road Mango Cart. Those are just a few of the many specialty drinks that will be served during Appleton’s Oktoberfest.

As for food options, there will be several different items available, such as Jack’s Fry Shack, Diablos Taco Food Truck, Inferno Subs, Say Cheese, and many more. Most of the food vendors are being run by local nonprofits, such as the Wisconsin Ukrainians, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and even the Neenah Knights of Columbus.

As for music, there are several local artists like Appleton Rock School ready to take the stage, but many will be gathering on the west end of College Avenue at 2:30 p.m. for the crowd-favorite, The Glam Band.

Appleton Oktoberfest will kick off on Friday, September 29, with License to Cruise, a classic car show at 3:00 p.m. Complete with around 400 classic cars, live music, and great food, organizers say you won’t want to miss one of Appleton’s largest car shows.

Those interested in attending the event are asked to review the parking information on Appleton Oktoberfest’s website, as Valley Transit will be offering rides for less than $1 to the event.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Oktoberfest outfits for the event. More information can be found here.