WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone that protected tribal fishing in certain Wisconsin waterways will begin soon.

The Ceded Territory in northern Wisconsin

According to a release, the spring tribal fish harvest usually begins in mid-to-late April and runs through May. The season typically starts in the southern portion of the Ceded Territory and moves north as the season progresses. The tribal harvest is not a date-regulated activity so there is no official start or end.

There are 2,300 lakes larger than 25 acres in the Ceded Territory, including over 900 walleye lakes and 600 musky lakes. Officials say each year, the Ojibwe tribal members fish a portion of these lakes outside of reservation boundaries during their spring harvest season. Tribal members rely on these lakes to preserve their cultural heritage. The lakes also act as a vital food source for their communities.

By the middle of March, each tribe declares how many walleyes and muskellunge it intends to harvest from each lake based on the safe harvest limits. Harvest begins shortly after the ice melts, with nightly fishing permits issued by the tribes to their members to harvest a specific number of fish, including one walleye between 20 and 24 inches and one additional walleye of any size.

All fish that are taken are documented each night by a tribal clerk or warden present at boat landings. Once the declared harvest is reached in a given lake, no additional permits are issued for that lake, and the harvest ends.

Consequences of infringing on tribal rights

The DNR is also reminding Wisconsinites of the legal consequences they could face if found interfering with the upcoming Ojibwe spring fishing season.

“The department has zero-tolerance for harassment of tribal members who are exercising their treaty rights,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “We fully support Ojibwe sovereignty and treaty rights.”

“Tribal members have the right to hunt, fish, and gather in the Ceded Territories,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Any attempt to interfere with those rights is illegal and should be reported to local law enforcement and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC).”

Prohibited conduct against any tribal member includes, but is not limited to, stalking, obstructing access to lakes, recklessly operating watercraft, creating hazardous wakes, threatening violence, and committing acts of violence.

Anyone violating tribal rights could be charged under several Wisconsin laws, fined up to $10,000, and sentenced to up to 9 months in prison. Additionally, any tribal member whose rights are violated may bring a civil action for damages and seek a restraining order.

For more information on the upcoming Ojibwe spring fishing season, click here.