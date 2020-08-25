Protest and March in Appleton for Jacob Blake

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday evening, Black Lives Matter, and other organizations joined together at Houdini Plaza in protest of an officer involved shooting that happened on Sunday night in Kenosha. The shooting, which was captured on video, shows the victim identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, attempting to get into a vehicle, when an officer that is trying to detain him, fires several shots into Blake’s back.

The video has been viewed thousands of times online, and has sparked protests in Kenosha as well and here locally in Appleton. ” The police did not have to shoot him like that, they need to face charges,” said Cassandra Ross Black Lives Matter protest organizer. Ross said that watching the video made her angry. “When are they going to stop killing us,” said Ross.

The protest quickly and unexpectedly took to the streets of Appleton. The march continued down College Ave and side streets with participants chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Say his name..Jacob Blake.” There were some tense moments during the march, when some residents who do not agree with the protest got into a shouting match with protesters. There also was at least one physical fight that was also captured on video. No word on any arrests connected to this protest.

Also in attendance was Wisconsin Representative Amanda Stuck who had a message for those who are angry and upset over the incident. “Put that anger into action. Use your energy to go to the voting booth in November and choose candidates who are going to make change,” said Stuck. She said that she was very disturbed by what she saw in the video and is confident that the state attorney general will conduct a through investigation.

Cassandra Ross says that other protests are planned throughout the week within the region. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Two of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Jacob Blake is said to be in stable condition at a hospital in Milwaukee.