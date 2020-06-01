Closings
Protest in Green Bay Sunday night turn violent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) What started out as a peaceful protest late Sunday evening turned violent when members of a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd attacked police vehicles.

The videos below contain language and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Just after 11:30 p.m., protesters gathered around a Marathon Gas Station on the corner of Monroe and Walnut. Police stood in a line in front of the gas station as some members of the crowd chanted, “No justice no peace,” while others taunted police, challenging them to arrest them and to use tear gas.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., police instructed the crowd to disperse at the same time a block away, some members of the crowd threw rocks and a garbage can at police vehicles.

At around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, numerous Green Bay Police squad cars and some officers could be seen outside of the Marathon gas station.

It did not appear that anyone at the scene at the time of this story were injured. The protest continued towards the Green Bay Police Department.

This comes after a peaceful protest took place in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith joined protestors and expressed his support of their right to speak out before marching alongside them. Peaceful protests also took place in Appleton over the weekend.

