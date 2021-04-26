Protesters: Fire Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of Jacob Blake Jr. and others staged a rally and march in Kenosha Sunday calling for the firing of an officer who shot Blake.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged in the August 2020 incident that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Sheskey shot Blake seven times while Blake was about to get into an SUV.

Kenosha police announced earlier this month that Sheskey had returned from administrative leave.

The Kenosha News says about 40 protesters attended the rally and blocked the entrance to the Public Safety Building, which still boarded up from earlier protests after Blake was shot.

