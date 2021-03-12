Protesters gather outside Green Bay City Hall calling for Mayor Genrich’s resignation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A crowd gathered outside of the Green Bay City Hall Friday afternoon, calling on Mayor Eric Genrich to resign following controversy over the handling of the November 2020 election.

“In light of everything of all the things that have come out this week, things that we already suspected were going on; there was a lot of confirmation of different things that happened in regards to our local Green Bay election,” organizer Melinda Eck said when asked why the crowd had come together.

Local 5 reached out to the Mayor Friday for comment on the development, but he wasn’t available for an interview.

In response to the allegations, his office published all records pertaining to elections Friday afternoon.

State Senator Roger Rother, who made the initial call for the mayor to resign earlier this week, issued another statement Friday, saying that the mayor did not address “The issues at hand” through the release of the documents.

He again called for the mayor’s resignation.

Roth joined in with protesters Friday, telling Local 5, “Literally handed over the keys to a Facebook backed group, a partisan group to come in here, and that’s a serious problem and that’s why I first called for his resignation earlier this week, and I hope the mayor takes notice of the people who gathered out here today.”

In response to the week’s events, a group called UWGB United has published an open letter to the state legislature, stating their belief that the city’s election was lawful and fair.

“I hope people can see through this and see it for what it is, as a smear campaign,” UWGB Associate Professor Dr. Adam Gaines said, “and I think because it failed in the courts so much, people are trying to sort of litigate it now in the press or litigate it in the public consciousness, and I hope people can see right though that and I think they will.”