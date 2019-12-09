Protesters speak out against Washington’s Mascot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Fans at Sunday’s game saw a commercial that highlights the Native American culture and fans also saw protesters outside Lambeau Field, who voiced their disapproval of Washington’s mascot.

Oneida Nation along with several other tribes produced a commercial to not only protest Washington’s mascot but also define their people.

Menominee tribal member, Richie Plass says Washington’s mascot is offensive because it refers to gruesome treatment their ancestors faced not because of the reference to skin color.

He says, “it refers to the blood running down our ancestor’s bodies after they were attacked and scalped and mutilated that’s where that word comes from. It doesn’t come from the color of their skin,”

Washington and Green Bay fans are just as divided off the field about this issue.

Washington fan Greg Archer says, “I love the mascot we have a rich tradition, especially with all our Superbowl wins.”

Green Bay fan Kevin Feltz says, “everyone from the high schools all the way up through the professional teams are changing their names why not Washington?”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office cancelled Washington’s registration in 2014 but in 2018 the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed that decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled disparaging words are protected by the First Amendment.