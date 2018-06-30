Protestors Gather at Houdini Plaza in Appleton as part of Families Belong Together
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - People in Appleton also participated in the protest at Houdini Plaza Saturday.
Appleton residents gathered to rally as part of the Families Belong Together National Day of Action.
They are protesting the Trump Administration's Policy of Forcibly Separating Children from their parents, the detention of families, and the fact that the Administration has failed to reunite thousands of children with their parents.
