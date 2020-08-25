Protests continue after Black man shot, paralyzed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For a second night in a row, protesters spilled into the streets of Kenosha – defying a county-wide emergency curfew and clashing with police. Officers fired tear gas and at least one car was set on fire.

Demonstrators are calling for justice in the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot in the back Sunday during an altercation with police as he tried to get in his car.

A video circulating on social media appears to show an officer shooting Blake at least seven times.

Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor made his view of the video clear on Monday.

“This was not an accident. This wasn’t bad police work. This felt like some sort of vendetta being taken out on a member of our community,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says.

Authorities are not releasing much information about the shooting, which has left Blake paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father.

At a news conference on Monday, officials said officers were responding to a ‘domestic dispute’ when they encountered Blake, but didn’t say what the dispute was, why police opened fire, or whether Blake was armed.

Blake’s lawyer insists his client had been trying to de-escalate the domestic disturbance.

Two of the officers involved in the incident have been place on leave. The Justice Department is now investigating the incident.

In a statement the Kenosha Police Union urged people to know the facts before passing judgement, saying, “As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident.”

On Monday night, the Kenosha Fire Department responded to multiple building fires that came as a result of protests.

In Appleton, Black Lives Matter and other organizations joined together at Houdini Plaza in protest of the shooting. The march continued down College Ave and side streets with participants chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Say his name…Jacob Blake.” There were some tense moments during the march when some residents who do not agree with the protest got into a shouting match with protesters. There also was at least one physical fight captured on video. There is no word yet on any arrests made in connection to this protest.

A march was held in Madison on State Street as well. Several dumpsters were reported to have been set on fire and wheeled toward the Capitol. There have been reports of broken windows at the State Capitol and businesses around Capitol Square. Police did use tear gas and pepper spray to try and disperse the crowds.

Protests were even held in Manhattan where several hundred demonstrators gathered in Time Square before marching to Washington Square Park. The protestors called for the officers involved to be arrested.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order calling for a special session of the legislature to address policing accountability and transparency.

