Protests held in Kenosha after man shot by police

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Protests continued through the night after a man was shot by police in Kenosha on Sunday, August 23.

According to affiliate WDJT, Kenosha County declared a state of emergency curfew that remained in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

WDJT captured the below photos showing burned out garbage trucks, vandalized businesses, and authorities surrounding the Kenosha County Courthouse.

The protests stem from a Sunday evening shooting in the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha. Police say they were dispatched to the area for a “domestic incident.”

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. and was captured on cellphone video that was posted online. In that clip, which was taken from across the street, the Black man, who was later referred to by the governor as Jacob Blake, walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the three officers who were at the scene fired shots. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

Blake was taken to a Milwaukee hospital and was in serious condition, the police department said in a news release in which it didn’t refer to him by name. The three officers were placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in any officer-involved shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will handle the investigation.

