SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A remembrance is set for the City of Sheboygan Falls in the case of Oliver Hitchcock, the 8-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in his home on March 30 and later died on Friday, April 1.

To remember Hitchcock, the City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, First Responders, and community members wore purple on Monday, which was Oliver’s favorite color. The hashtag #PurpleForOliver comes after his mother allegedly fatally injured the boy.

A candlelight vigil is expected to be held on Sunday, April 10 at 6 p.m. There is no official location yet.

Sheboygan Falls Elementary School, where Hitchcock attended, is offering extra staff and counselors starting Monday. Officials are encouraging parents to speak with their children and ensure their mental health.

The mother is expected to be charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.